Vernon Water Reclamation Centre’s Bank Armouring nearing completion
Bank enhancement project
The Vernon Water Reclamation Centre’s Bank Armouring project is substantially complete.
That is according to a report staff will present to city council at their next regular meeting Monday.
The report goes on to say the project was finished on time and within budget.
A post on the city website says the project provides engineering benefits and enhances ecological restoration in the city.
This project was a part of a series of flood mitigation efforts identified in the 2023 VWRC Flood Hazard Assessment, focussing on stabilizing the north bank of Vernon Creek adjacent to the Vernon Wastewater Reclamation Centre, where ongoing erosion had exposed an abandoned storm main.
The project included riprap armouring to reinforce the creek-bank against flood erosion, native plantings to support ecological restoration, creation of a small floodplain to accommodate larger flow events, removal of obstructive tree branches, fence relocation around the VWRC compound and decommissioning of an abandoned storm main.
“This important capital initiative enhances long-term protection of critical infrastructure from erosion and flooding, while also supporting ecological restoration along the creek corridor,” the report says. “Notably, Kokanee spawning has already been observed this season within the newly enhanced habitat features, demonstrating early success in achieving both infrastructure resilience and environmental co-benefits.”
