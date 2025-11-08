Vernon News

Vernon prolific offender back in court for more charges

38 more criminal charges

Photo: Facebook Photo Sheldon Veness is currently in custody and is facing numerous charges from an eight-day crime spree in Vernon

Sheldon Veness, a prolific offender with a laundry list of offences, was back in court on Thursday, Nov. 6. for a first appearance on 38 charges.

The 32-year-old is currently in custody on 38 charges relating to an eight-day stretch in June, when he allegedly committed numerous crimes in Vernon.

Veness was charged with offences ranging from fraud (15 charges), break and enter (eight charges), possession of stolen property (eight charges), resisting arrest (four charges), and motor vehicle theft (five charges).

He was also previously charged with 11 more offences during the eight-day span, but those have been stayed by prosecutors.

Veness has been in custody since his arrest on June 12 and will be back in court on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m., where he will choose his mode of trial.