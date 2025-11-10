Vernon News

Okanagan Street Wetland Enhancement project work continues in Armstrong

Pond project progressing

Photo: AWA The Armstrong Wetlands Association has been busy this year working on the Okanagan Street Wetland Enhancement project.

Work is continuing on an enhanced wetland in Armstrong.

The Okanagan Street Wetland Enhancement is a project by the AWA that will increase biodiversity and accessibility to a city-owned wetland.

So far this year, crews excavated the pond while building the hummock at the same time.

Woody debris was then brought in to enhance the landscape and provide habitat.

With help from PVSS and Fulton students and their teachers, biologists from BC Wildlife Federation and volunteers from the community, the hummock was planted with native trees and bushes.

Through the summer the plants were watered and monitored to ensure their survival which almost all of them did.

The AWA is now applying for grants to finish the project with a metal walkway, viewing platform and signage.