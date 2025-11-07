Vernon News

City of Vernon looking for public input on double-digit tax increase

10 per cent tax hike

Photo: File photo Vernon residents are going to have to shell out more money to live here in the coming year. At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive the proposed 2026-30 financial plan for review ahead of budget deliberations in December.

The plan outlines the city’s priorities, fixed costs, and proposed budget changes for the coming year and includes a 6.74 per cent operational tax increase to maintain service levels and address inflationary and contractual cost pressures.

There is also a 3.5 per cent increase for the Active Living Centre, making the total increase for 2026 10.24 per cent.

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said the 3.5 per cent hike is to pay for the $121-million loan that was authorized as part of the 2022 voter-approved referendum.

Hewitt said the total cost of the ALC is $136 million, with the additional $15 million over and above the borrowed amount coming from city reserves.

And residents will be facing a tax increase for the ALC annually.

“This 3.5 per cent annual tax commitment is in place through 2027, reduced to approximately 2.8 per cent in 2028 to fund long-term project debt, and ease the financial impact on residents,” said a press release from the city.

The city release said additional tax revenue from new construction is not yet reflected in the draft budget. Updated information from BC Assessment, anticipated later this month, will be presented to council in December and may help offset the proposed tax increase.

The public is invited to review the proposed financial plan and provide feedback before final decisions are made.

Public engagement opportunities include an online survey from Nov. 10 to 24.

Printed copies of the survey will also be available for pick up at city hall, 3400-30th St.

There will also be two open houses for public input, Nov. 18 at Silverstar Brewing, 2933A-30th Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m., and Nov. 19 at city hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The results of the input will be made public and shared with council ahead of the Dec. 1 meeting where council will deliberate the financial plan.

The draft financial plan will be available online Nov. 10 for viewing.