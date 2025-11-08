Vernon News

Cadets have been training at Vernon Army Camp since 1949

Long military history

Vernon has a long and proud military history.

The North Okanagan community has been home to the military since before the First World War when troops first trained on Mission Hill in 1912 following the formation of the 30th BC Horse regiment.

The camp was a major training hub for Canadian soldiers during the Second World War.

Many soldiers came to the camp for their initial army training, learning the basic military skills required before being sent overseas to the frontlines of Europe.

It was in the Okanagan that troops also conducted training in disembarking from troopships that would be put to use on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

The Vernon Military Camp operated in conjunction with the Army’s Battle Drill School in Coldstream to train the soldiers.

The camp was mothballed from 1946 to the spring of 1949. When it reopened as a cadet camp in July 1949, some 1,000 cadets from B.C. and Alberta arrived by passenger train and trained for 10 days, a further 240 stayed behind to take six-weeks of trades training.

Aside from a two-year closure due to the government reaction to the COVID outbreak, the camp has operated continuously since 1949.

The BC Dragoons reserve armoured unit also continue to operate out of Vernon and Kelowna.

And those soldiers, current and past, will be remembered at several Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Valley.

Ceremonies are planned for every community as members of the military are honoured for their sacrifice and dedication to a free and democratic society.