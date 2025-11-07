Vernon News

Calls for service up in North Okanagan for third quarter of 2025

RCMP calls increase

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Calls for service in the North Okanagan rose in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest report from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The report, to be presented to Coldstream council on Monday, Nov. 10, shows a three per cent overall increase in calls for service across the region.

Vernon saw calls rise from 4,959 to 5,181, a 4.5 per cent jump from the same time in 2024. Other notable increases include Coldstream (up 3.9 per cent), Vernon Rural (up 7 per cent), and Lumby (up 20 per cent). In contrast, calls decreased in Armstrong (down 17.9 per cent), Enderby (down 10.4 per cent), and Falkland (down 12.7 per cent).

In all the North Okanagan, violent offences rose 5.8 per cent (from 310 to 328), while overall criminal code offences increased 4.6 per cent (from 1,725 to 1,805).

The Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT) responded to 99 calls during the quarter and handled 434 mental health incidents in Vernon and Coldstream.

The full policing report can be viewed here, and will be reviewed by council on Monday.