BC Hydro says outage from Lake Country to Coldstream has been fixed
Power has been restored
BC Hydro is dealing with a pair of Okanagan power outages Friday.
UPDATE 12:38 p.m.
According to the BC Hydro website, power has been restored in both outages.
ORIGINAL 10:08 a.m.
BC Hydro is dealing with a pair of Okanagan power outages Friday.
In Vernon, 40 customers are without electricity in the 100 block of Kalamalka Lake Road, but between Coldstream and Lake Country some 2,116 customers are without power.
According to the BC Hydro website, the outage extends from College Way in Coldstream to Okanagan Centre Road East in Lake Country.
The power has been out since 6:30 a.m. and crews are onsite.
The cause of the outage is not known at this time, but power is expected to be restored by noon.
