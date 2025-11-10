Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue urging people to learn how to use satellite alert capabilities

Cellphones help rescuers

Vernon Search and Rescue is reminding people just how important it is to have a communication device when heading to the back country.

A post on the VSAR Facebook page said on Tuesday, they received a request from RCMP to investigate an automated phone crash detection alert in a remote area of Trinity Valley area.

“As we were assembling our crews, and attaching trailers with ATVs to trucks in the anticipation that we'd be traversing forestry roads of various states of deactivation, we thankfully received word from the phone owner that they were safe and sound, but that they had lost their phone somewhere out in the wilderness,” the post said.

“Fortunately for them, we just so happened to have a very good idea of where that phone might have been dropped...GPS co-ordinates and all.”

VSAR rescues people, not property so they did not assist the man in finding his phone – but later learned he had located it through “the miracles of modern technology.”

VSAR said it seems that “almost all, if not all, phone manufacturers now include it as standard features, and some of the newer models even offer satellite alert capabilities. We do like the concept of this technology and strongly encourage all phone owners to take the time to understand on your particular phone how this function works, how you can access and alter the various options available for its use, and what process your provider follows after an activation.”

Receiving GPS co-ordinates during a call for assistance can greatly assist rescuers to find a person's location.