British Christmas production to take stages in Thompson Oknagan

A taste of British humour is coming to the Thompson-Okanagan just in time for Christmas.

Reminiscent of classic British pantos, and blending physical comedy, quick-witted wordplay and cleverly crafted interactive elements, O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy will take the stage at the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops Dec. 16 and 17, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 18, the Cleland Theatre in Penticton Dec. 19 and the Kelowna Community Theatre on Dec. 20 and 21.

“Theatre is in its essence an exercise in imagination, a suspension of disbelief,” says Alastair Knowles, who plays the eccentric Jamesy character. “O Christmas Tea focuses on, and plays with, this distinction.”

British comedians James & Jamesy (a.k.a. Aaron Malkin and Alastair Knowles) have been doing their multi-award winning tea-themed comedies for a decade.

James and Jamesy will be touring their flagship production O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy over 60 shows in 37 cities.

While their experiences are shared, the characters approach the experience from very different – yet equally hilarious – perspectives.

For Malkin’s James, on-stage events are make-believe and the audience is of the real world. While to Knowles’ Jamesy, on-stage events are real and the audience doesn’t exist. This vast difference in perspectives dissolves as the play progresses and audiences find themselves compelled to join the performers in the world of imagination and in the delight of “play.”

“At this time of year, we’re inspired to dream big and tap into our child-like imagination,” Malkin said. “O Christmas Tea is a show that brings family and friends together. For those who’ve already made it part of their holiday tradition, we’re excited to introduce new elements that will make this year’s performance even more unforgettable.

“Every year the tour gets bigger and the show develops, which keeps the whole experience fresh and thrilling for audiences and ourselves. We will be sharing this show with tens of thousands of people this November and December. We can’t wait!”

At the end of the day, this celebration of the holiday spirit is one in which the duo hopes the audience is able to leave receiving the gift of shared play and joy.

“We want adults to leave feeling lighter, more playful, and with a deeper connection not only with their immediate companions, but also with the entire audience who shared in the magical experience,” Knowles added.

Tickets are available at ochristmastea.com or from respective community theatres.