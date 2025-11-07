Vernon News

Red milkweed beetles found throughout the region

Beetles munch milkweed

Photo: Paul Hutchinson Today's Bug of the Week were once thought to be a problem for another insect that is facing an uncertain future. But it turns out the red milkweed beetle that Paul Hutchinson snapped a picture of in Vernon earlier this year does no harm to the struggling western monarch butterfly.

Today's Bug of the Week were once thought to be a problem for another insect that is facing an uncertain future.

But it turns out the red milkweed beetle that Paul Hutchinson snapped a picture of in Vernon earlier this year does no harm to the struggling western monarch butterfly.

Resident bug expert Steve Ball Sr., with BugMasters in Kelowna, said the beetles live off the milky sap of the milkweed plant – which is also a favourite of the orange and black monarchs.

“The larvae feed on the roots of the plant once hatched. They are harmless to humans as they don't bite or sting,” Ball said. “Although, once thought harmful, they do not interfere with the habitat of monarch butterflies, which also require milkweed plants to survive.”

Their meal of choice not only gives them their name, but provides protection from predators as, Ball said, it makes them “very distasteful.” Their red and black colouring are also designed to keep predators at bay.

Monarch meanwhile are doing better in some areas of North America, while not so great in others.

In 2021, it was reported that the number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted precipitously to a record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction.

An internet search found that although still historically low, the number of Eastern Monarch Butterflies as increased recently.

However, in 2024-25, the western monarch population plummeted with an annual count of less than 10,000, down from the millions they once numbered.

Western monarchs migrate to Mexico every year from as far north as British Columbia.

Environmental change and habitat loss are the leading cause of population decline.