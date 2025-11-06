Vernon News

Kelowna's Freeze the Fall will open for Econoline Crush tonight at Vernon's Towne Theatre

Teen band to rock Vernon

They are all in their teens, but Freeze the Fall are already making a name for themselves in the music world.

The Kelowna-based trio will open for Econoline Crush tonight at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

Hailed as a rising force in the Canadian music scene, the band features Quinn Mitzel, 18, on lead vocals and guitar, Aria Becker, 17, on bass and backup vocals and Jonah Goncalves, 17, on drums.

Since the release of Thrones in July 2024, Freeze the Fall has earned growing recognition within the rock and metal communities worldwide.

The EP’s mix of hard rock energy and emotional storytelling resonated with fans worldwide.

Econoline Crush is a Canadian rock band known for blending industrial rock with post-grunge and alternative influences.

Formed in 1992 by lead singer Trevor Hurst, the band gained recognition with their debut EP Purge and later achieved mainstream success with albums like The Devil You Know and Brand New History. Their sound is characterized by a mix of aggressive guitars, electronic elements, and thought provoking lyrics.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.