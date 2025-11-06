Vernon News

Castanet Auctions is officially live for one week only

Auction is LIVE

Photo: Contributed Castanet Auctions will be live for one week only, from Nov. 6- Nov. 13.

Castanet Auctions has now opened. Bids start at $1, with a buy now option for all the must-have items.

There are more than 500 items to choose from, from more than 50 businesses from across the North Okanagan, stretching from Salmon Arm to Vernon.

Categories include services, food and beverage, retail, automotive and experiences.

You must register before bidding, and you can do so at castanetauctions.net.

Don't miss out on an opportunity to purchase that perfect Christmas gift for your loved one! The auction closes on Thursday, Nov. 13.