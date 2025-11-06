Vernon News

Vernon resident captures two mule deer attacking each other

Mule deer battle

A Vernon resident captured a striking video of two mule deer battling one another.

Castanet reader Ryan Zaworski was out for a drive in the Rimer Road area on Wednesday, Nov. 5 in Vernon when he saw the bucks engaged in a spirited scrap.

Mule deer frequently fight one another, especially during the fall season, which is mating time for the animals.

The two males lock horns to establish dominance and secure breeding rights. Battles can be violent, sometimes resulting in serious injury and broken antlers.