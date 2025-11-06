Vernon News
Vernon resident captures two mule deer attacking each other
Mule deer battle
A Vernon resident captured a striking video of two mule deer battling one another.
Castanet reader Ryan Zaworski was out for a drive in the Rimer Road area on Wednesday, Nov. 5 in Vernon when he saw the bucks engaged in a spirited scrap.
Mule deer frequently fight one another, especially during the fall season, which is mating time for the animals.
The two males lock horns to establish dominance and secure breeding rights. Battles can be violent, sometimes resulting in serious injury and broken antlers.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Shooting victims mournedTumbler Ridge - 7:15 am
- New Epstein files revelationsEurope - 7:03 am
- Mentally ill suspect beatenSt. John's - 6:54 am
- Auto thefts down 18% Canada - 6:22 am
- Condolences for victimsTumbler Ridge - 6:18 am
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Andean Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net