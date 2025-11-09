Vernon News
Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its seventh annual Vernon Rocks show and sale
This event rocks
Photo: Pixabay
The Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its seventh annual Vernon Rocks event Nov. 22 and 23 at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon rec centre.
This club really rocks and they want everyone to join them.
The Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its seventh annual Vernon Rocks event Nov. 22 and 23 at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon rec centre.
“We are a not for profit club in town and this is our big yearly show and sale,” said Amanda Fallis, events co-ordinator with the club.
Fallis said the club has monthly meetings, they go on field trips to collect rocks and “we have an amazing shop to process your finds, we hold workshops and then have this big sale and a few smaller ones throughout the year.”
The Vernon club is also one of the biggest rock clubs in the province.
All ages are welcome from beginners to seasoned rock hounds.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Huge floats, wild costumesBrazil - 10:23 am
- Queen Silver Star passesVernon - 10:00 am
- Whale protection changesPortland - 9:20 am
- Comedians added to lineupKelowna - 9:00 am
- City hall testing out AI toolsKamloops - 9:00 am
Real Estate
1960 KLO ROAD #11
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ohakune Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net