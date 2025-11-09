Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its seventh annual Vernon Rocks show and sale

Vernon News

Photo: Pixabay The Vernon Lapidary Club is holding its seventh annual Vernon Rocks event Nov. 22 and 23 at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon rec centre.

“We are a not for profit club in town and this is our big yearly show and sale,” said Amanda Fallis, events co-ordinator with the club.

Fallis said the club has monthly meetings, they go on field trips to collect rocks and “we have an amazing shop to process your finds, we hold workshops and then have this big sale and a few smaller ones throughout the year.”

The Vernon club is also one of the biggest rock clubs in the province.

All ages are welcome from beginners to seasoned rock hounds.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.