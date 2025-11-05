Vernon News
Armstrong landfill still closed, as paving project is delayed due to weather
Landfill closed amid delays
Photo: Google Maps
Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility.
The paving project at the Armstrong/Spallumcheen diversion and disposal facility (landfill) has been delayed due to weather.
Paving is expected to begin on Thursday, Nov. 6. The landfill will remain closed, opening again on Saturday, Nov. 8, instead of Friday as initially anticipated.
The project, to double the size of the facility, has been in the works since 2022, as construction started in June.
The current four-bay transfer station was demolished, while an eight-bay station was built. A new exit and entrance was constructed, along with traffic improvements. Paving is the final step of the project.
During the closure, the Greater Vernon landfill remains open.
