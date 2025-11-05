Vernon News

Castanet Auctions is mere hours away

Auction starts tomorrow

Photo: Contributed Castanet Auctions will be live for one week only, from Nov. 6- Nov. 13.

The chance to win dazzling items from more than 50 local businesses in the North Okanagan is fast approaching.

Launching at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, Castanet Auctions will be live for one week only.

Bid on more than 500 items from businesses from Salmon Arm to Vernon. Categories include food and beverage, services, retail, automotive and experiences.

Bidding starts as low as $1, with a buy now option available for all the must have items.

Register today at castanetauctions.net so you don't miss out on claiming something incredible.