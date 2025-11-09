Vernon News

St. Andrews Celtic Ceilidh to be hosted in Vernon

Celtic connections

Photo: Contributed Sons of Scotland is a Canadian organization that traces its history back as far as 1876.

A Vernon event will have participants revelling in the olden days of traditional Scottish culture, with the St. Andrews Night Ceilidh.

A Ceilidh is a social event where there are traditional Irish folk music and singing, along with dancing and storytelling.

The event is being hosted by the Sons of Scotland organization, and will be held at the Schubert Centre Saturday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

Entertainment will include shuttle pipes, digital pipes and a performance from a Celtic band called Suas.

Tickets are $50, and available at ticketseller.ca. Funds from the tickets will go to support the Sons of Scotland to help the group continue to promote Scottish culture.

"The Interior Highland Dancing Competition has been postponed this year due to rising costs and we are hoping to address ways to encourage more competition," said Tom Skinner from the Sons of Scotland.