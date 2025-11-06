Vernon News

Vernon ultra athlete will set world record if she completes Taiwan Ultra Super Triathlon

Shanda could make history

Photo: Facebook Shanda Hill is on the cusp of making history. The Vernon ultra athlete is competing at the Taiwan Ultra Super Triathlon, a 10-times continuous Iron distance race and the first International Ultra Triathlon Association event held in Asia

“For Shanda, this is more than another race. Finishing in Taiwan will mark her 50th iron distance triathlon in a single calendar year, setting a new world record for the most Iron-distance triathlons ever completed by a woman in one year,” said a post on her Facebook page.

Hill left for Taiwan Nov. 3 with the race starting Nov. 9.

The road to this point has been filled with triumph and hardship.

Hill has raced through the heat of South Africa, the storms of Brazil, and the relentless winds of France and Poland as she battled mental and physical fatigue to complete four iron-distance races.

“She has faced exhaustion, injury, and doubt, yet continued to move forward with quiet determination. Every race this year has taught her something new about patience, strength and gratitude,” said the post.

“Finishing in Taiwan will close a year that has tested her in every possible way. Fifty Iron distance triathlons in one year is not simply a record, it is a story of endurance, friendship, and the unshakable belief that no dream is too far when you refuse to stop moving forward.”

The race takes place in the historic coastal city of Tainan, known for its temples, night markets and rich Taiwanese culture. The course loops around the Luermen Holy Mother Temple, a spiritual site that will serve as both the race venue and home for the athletes throughout the event.

Competitors will eat, sleep and race within the temple grounds, surrounded by local volunteers, supporters, and the vibrant energy of the community.

The Taiwan Ultra is directed by Hill's longtime friend and fellow ultra triathlete Tsai Ming Yi.

“The two have shared many unforgettable moments in this sport, including the Double Deca in Mexico in 2023, where Tsai Ming Yi broke his arm mid-race and still refused to stop,” the post said.

“They also raced together at the Triple Deca in Italy in 2024, an event remembered for its sheer difficulty and the many organizational challenges that tested every athlete’s patience and resilience. Through it all, both Shanda and Tsai Ming Yi have become symbols of endurance and integrity within the ultra community.”