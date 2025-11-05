Nelson News

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP to deliver petition to Parliament to save the Edgewood ostriches

MP has ostrich petition

Photo: The Canadian Press The plight of the Edgewood ostriches will once again be brought up in the House of Commons.

The plight of the Edgewood ostriches will once again be brought up in the House of Commons.

In a Facebook post, Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Conservative MP Scott Anderson said he will present a petition to save the big birds to the highest level of government today.

“The petition I sponsored gained almost 41,000 signatures, well over the average, and almost double the number of signatures usually found on House of Commons e-petitions, so clearly this issue resonates with many Canadians,” Anderson said in the post Tuesday. “I'll be presenting it in the House (today) immediately following Question Period.

“Hopefully it will have an impact on the Liberal Ministers of Health and Agriculture, and lead them to act appropriately, or at least tell Canadians why they feel the ostriches have to die.”

Anderson has been vocal with concerns over the Canadian Food Inspection Agency plan to cull more than 300 birds at the Universal Ostrich Farm after avian bird flu was detected last January.

The CFIA then ordered the birds destroyed, but operators of the farm say the birds are healthy and have shown no signs of the disease since.

The plight of the birds has drawn large amounts of support for the farm operators.

Anderson has personally visited the farm twice over the past several months.

The matter is currently before the courts, with a ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada expected Thursday.