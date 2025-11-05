Vernon News

More work being done at Vernon's Cadet Training Centre

Upgrades at cadet camp

Photo: Wayne Emde More upgrades are being made at the Vernon Army Camp.

Dieppe Square, next to Highway 97, and Sicily Square, located at the east side of the DND grounds at the south end of Vernon are being repaved.

The work is part of the continuing upgrades at the camp which, over the past few years, has seen the construction of a new kitchen and medical inspection room.

As a military camp it goes back to 1912.

Vernon historian Francois Arseneault said the camp began training cadets in 1949 and since then some 90,000 youths have gone through the gates.

“We have had kids here from literally every province and the territories,” Arseneault said. “Back in the 1970s we had exchange cadets from the United States and in the 1960s we briefly had some cadets from the Caribbean.”

Initially, the camp was for army cadets, but in 1967 the camp welcomed sea and air cadets.

- with files from Wayne Emde