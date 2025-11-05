Vernon construction firms dinged $2,500 each for WorkSafeBC violations
WorkSafe fines local firms
Two Vernon construction companies were fined by WorkSafeBC for $2,500 each this summer for safety and compliance violations.
Keerat Holdings Inc. (Hilltop Manor) was penalized June 26 after a company representative refused to identify workers or contractors during a site inspection and denied officers access to a first aid station. The firm also failed to cooperate with the inspection, as required under the Workers Compensation Act.
That same day, Vernon Stucco & Plaster Ltd. was fined after WorkSafeBC inspectors observed two workers on an unguarded fourth-floor balcony without fall protection, which exposed workers to a fall risk of 30 feet. A stop-work order was issued, marking a repeated and high risk violation.
So far in 2025, seven Vernon-based companies have received penalties from WorkSafeBC.
More Vernon News
- Kelowna hosts Friars' BriarKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Poll: BC separatismPoll - 7:30 pm
- Jazz vocalist comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- The phones aren't answeredVernon - 7:00 pm
- Local basketball champsPenticton - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ohakune Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library