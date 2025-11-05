Vernon News

Vernon construction firms dinged $2,500 each for WorkSafeBC violations

WorkSafe fines local firms

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Two Vernon construction companies were fined by WorkSafeBC for $2,500 each this summer for safety and compliance violations.

Keerat Holdings Inc. (Hilltop Manor) was penalized June 26 after a company representative refused to identify workers or contractors during a site inspection and denied officers access to a first aid station. The firm also failed to cooperate with the inspection, as required under the Workers Compensation Act.

That same day, Vernon Stucco & Plaster Ltd. was fined after WorkSafeBC inspectors observed two workers on an unguarded fourth-floor balcony without fall protection, which exposed workers to a fall risk of 30 feet. A stop-work order was issued, marking a repeated and high risk violation.

So far in 2025, seven Vernon-based companies have received penalties from WorkSafeBC.