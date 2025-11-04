Vernon News

Vernon doctor reinstated after serving suspension for misconduct

Doctor back on the job

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon doctor who was suspended by the province's regulatory board for sexual misconduct is back practicing, but has to abide to specific conditions.

Craig Scott Jackson was suspended in April, following an inquiry into a sexual misconduct allegation.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) suspended Jackson after he admitted to:

Non-sexual violation: hiring a former patient as a staff member and entering a personal relationship with them.

Sexual misconduct: entering a sexual relationship with a former patient turned staff member.

Treating self/friends/family: he also prescribed to a person he was in a personal and sexual relationship with.

He spoke out days later after news of his suspension, calling it a "one-time monstrous mistake."

“This is a one time, one person event," he said "The college has given me my discipline and conditions upon which I have to do, and continue monitoring that's raised by them, which I have been completing, and what they've given me is reasonable given the situation, I accept all responsibility for it.’

Jackson told Castanet that he didn't know that hiring a former patient, or dating a staff member was prohibited, and the misconduct was all in regards to a mutual relationship with one person.

After completing an independant medical assessment and interview with registrar staff, he is back at his family practice on Highway 6, but must abide by four conditions: