Vernon News

BC Wildfire Service undergoing planned burns in Vernon this week

Smoke visible in Vernon

Photo: Bowen Assman Prescribed burns are regularly scheduled throughout the winter to help manage future wildfire conditions.

Smoke will be visible in Vernon this week, but residents are being reminded not to panic.

The BC Wildfire Service is supporting the Forest Improvement and Research Management branch to burn four piles of wood debris at the Ministry's of Forest's Bailey Road Seed Orchard, approximately 15 kilometres south of Vernon.

Smoke may be visible from Vernon, Coldstream, Predator Ridge and by motorists along Bailey Road and Highway 97.

This pile burning project is taking place in an effort to help with debris management and reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels, like dead wood and brush in the area.

Exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but could begin as early as Monday, Nov. 3.

Residents are encouraged to report wildfires, unattended campfires, or an open burning violation at 1-800-663-5555.