There is plenty of parking downtown Vernon, says city

Plenty of parking, says city

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is being built on Vernon's 31st Avenue gravel parking lot, taking away 122 parking spots.

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre construction in downtown Vernon has taken away 122 parking spots, but the city ensures there are suitable alternatives.

Approximately 50 stalls in the 31st Ave. parking lot remain open for hourly and daily parking, and "signs and maps have been placed downtown to guide visitors to other nearby daily and hourly parking options," according to the city.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery parkade at 31st Ave. and 33rd St., 29th St lot on 30th Ave and 29th St, downtown street parking and other private parking lots have been suggested for alternatives.

"Drivers are asked to allow a few extra minutes to find a parking spot when they visit downtown to shop, dine or explore," said the city in a statement.

"We appreciate the patience and flexibility of downtown visitors during the GVCC construction and will continue to monitor parking availability and share updates to help make downtown visits as easy as possible."

The loss of over 100 parking lots did not sit well with business owner Maureen Krause from HM Krause Jewellers, who told Castanet in September that the loss of parking will have an impact on the employees who work downtown.

"There are over 500 business licenses in the downtown core, and a lot of people that work in those businesses or own them park in that lot,” said Krause. "There are usually at least two people [working] in the store at any given time – it's an insurance issue, right? When you see the number of people who are working in the core with all the business licenses down here. I don't know how they're going to do it."

At the June 23 council meeting, city staff preached confidence that residents parking needs will be met.

"We reviewed all of our parking inventory around the city centre and we found that we have other parking spaces that can support the reduction of the 112 parking spaces at the GVCC," said Roy Nuriel, general manager of city planning. "We have other parking spaces that can support the reduction of spaces."

There are 968 on-street parking spaces and 444 flat-surface lot spaces currently available.

Construction on the GVCC is expected to last until 2028.