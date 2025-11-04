Agricultural Land Reserve approval clears way for final step in Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail construction
Rail Trail construction OK'd
The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is set to complete construction following long-awaited approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.
Construction of the final phase will begin immediately, led by Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) LLP, a subsidiary of Splatsin Development Corp.
The final phase is between kilometres 15 (south of Mara Lake) and 42.6 (at Stepney X Road just south of Enderby).
Construction will continue through the season as weather permits. Trail owners will also work with farmers to finalize access permits or easements, with all existing agricultural crossings to be incorporated into the project, regardless of whether formal agreements are in place.
Full access of the Rail Trail will not be completed until 2027, due to construction of the Bruhn Bridge on Highway 1.
Once completed, the trail will form a continuous route between Sicamous and Armstrong.
