Vernon residents encouraged to share their ideas regarding Official Community Plan

OCP insight wanted

Photo: File photo The Official Community Plan is seeking feedback from Vernon residents

City of Vernon residents will have a chance to have their say regarding the Official Community Plan (OCP).

After council gave first and second readings to the official OCP on Oct. 14, the public will get the opportunity to share their views at a public hearing, tabbed for Monday, Nov. 24 at 5 :30 pm.

Written comments and feedback will also be permitted. Residents can drop off written submissions to City Hall or email [email protected].

Adoption of the OCP is anticipated for Dec .15, in order to meet the required deadline of Dec. 31.

In B.C., the OCP is a long range plan that sets out policies for how a community will accommodate population growth. By 2045, an additional 20,000 people are expected to move into Vernon, and the new OCP will reflect the community vision for how neighbourhoods and transportation networks can be enriched and improved.

You can read the full OCP here,