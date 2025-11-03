Vernon News

Zero Vernon drug deaths in September, according to B.C. Coroners Service

Photo: Creative Commons There were zero toxic-drug deaths in Vernon in September.

The B.C. Coroners Service (BCCS) published their monthly report on suspected unregulated drug deaths, and despite 158 across the province in September, zero were in Vernon.

The 158 deaths equated to 5.3 a day, with the highest rates of deaths found in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health Authorities, which made up 56 per cent of all deaths in the month.

Fentanyl was found in 70 per cent of cases, with cocaine found in 52 per cent and methamphetamine with 51 per cent.

So far in 2025, there have been 1,384 deaths in the province, equating to just over five deaths a day.

Vernon has recorded 21 drug-related deaths this year, compared to 44 in 2024 and 57 in 2023.