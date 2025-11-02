Vernon News

Vernon Vipers and Alberni Bulldogs meet tonight for the only time this season

Photo: Contributed The Vernon Vipers are continuing their lengthy road trip tonight, taking on the Port Alberni Bulldogs.

This is the only time this season the Vipers and Bulldogs will meet and is game six of a seven-game road swing for the BC Hockey League Vipers.

A post on the Vernon Vipers website said the Vipers, 3-6-3-0, are looking to bounce back after a pair of one-goal losses in Alberta last weekend.

Tight games have been a theme recently, with eight of their last 12 contests being decided by a single goal, with Vernon going 1-4-3 in those matchups.

“Despite the results, the Vipers have shown steady defensive structure and strong goaltending throughout their trip. They enter the night with a road record of 2-3-0-0,” the Vipers said.

“The powerplay will be a key storyline. Vernon continues to work on finding consistency with the man advantage, sitting at 6.9%.”

The Bulldogs have a 5-7-1-0 record on the season and have also dropped back-to-back games.

Tonight wraps up a three-game home stand for Alberni.

- with files from the Vernon Vipers