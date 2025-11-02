Vernon News

Quadball Canada held quidditch regionals in Vernon's Polson Park Saturday

Quidditch at the park

Darren Handschuh

Technically, it's called "Quadball", but Harry Potter fans know they are really playing Quidditch.

And on Saturday, the regionals were played at Vernon's Polson Park. The nationals take place in Ontario in March.

And while there are no flying brooms, the rules and scoring systems are the same as those from the popular book and movie series.

Katie Doyle, with Quadball Canada, said the name was changed three years ago, partly due to copyright issues.

Doyle said everyone is welcome to play quadball.

“We are an international, full-contact, gender-inclusive sport,” she said. “We really want to make sure our LGBTQIA+ allies know that this is a welcome place for them.”

Players must be at least 16 years old to play.

Doyle said participation in quadball took a significant hit during COVID, but the sport has been steadily rebuilding itself since, with leagues and teams across Canada.

For more information on the sport and how to get involved with it, click here.