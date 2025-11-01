Vernon News

Skateboard area of Vernon's Polson Park is behind police tape Saturday morning due to a suspicious package

Suspicious package in park

Photo: Darren Handschuh The skateboard park in Vernon is behind police tape this morning.

UPDATE 10:24 a.m.

Police are dealing with that they've described as a "suspicious package" in Polson Park Saturday.

Vernon RCMP closed the Polson Park skateboard park Friday night and it remains closed Saturday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski said at about 10:45 p.m. Friday night police responded to a report of the suspicious package in the park.

“The package was found in an open area near the skate park and frontline officers have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of the public,” Tereslki said in a press release. “The scene will remain closed off until further notice and we are asking the public to avoid the area.”

The RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit has been contacted and is expected to attend later today to deal with the item.

Additional updates will be provided when available.

ORIGINAL 9:05 a.m.

The skateboard park in Vernon is behind police tape Saturday morning.

Yellow police tape encircles the entire Polson Park facility that is next to the Vernon Science Centre and Vernon Community Art Centre.

Several police vehicles were seen at the park, but the majority had left by 9 a.m.

There is no word on why police cordoned off the area and Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for comment.