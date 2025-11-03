Vernon News

A massive swath of Vernon land is back on the table for development

Potential land development

Photo: Google Street View Hesperia Lands off Okanagan Avenue.

City-owned property dubbed the Hesperia Lands, is back on the table for future developmental opportunities.

According to the city, staff has met with five developer groups about the lands above the Okanagan Landing, and “developers value the city’s innovative and hands-on approach.”

In 2007, the city established the Hesperia Development Corporation (HDC). It was formed to promote attainable housing through the development of housing options for families with total incomes under $100,000.

The city-owned HDC, and council was responsible for setting the corporation's mandate, but operated at an "arm's length" to city hall and was governed by its own board of directors.

"Hesperia itself will not actually build any of the units, but will serve as the land developer and set a master plan and design criteria for the site,” said a city memo at the time. "Lots will be sold and/or leased to developers at a fair market value,"

However, HDC was dissolved in 2013 due to a decline in construction and an increased availability of housing in the community.

The company is still treated as a fully consolidated city subsidiary in Vernon’s financial statements, and the city has regularly passed shareholders resolutions as the company’s sole owner during council meetings.

In 2017, council moved to subdivide the 69-acre site, by selling 19 acres of the north portion at market value and hold 50 acres for future use.

“We will try to sell it off, rezone it and a developer will come in and develop it,” said former mayor and current councillor Akbal Mund.

“The vision has not changed,” Mund explained in 2017. “What we said in council today was the money from the sale of that land would be kept to go to buy land and then work with BC Housing (to develop housing closer to the city centre.)”

However, the selling-off of the area has not occurred, and the city has held on to all 69 acres.

In 2024, the city once again looked to allocate portions of the land, this time to a corporation that had a vision for attainable housing.

A motion was put towards council to look at allocating five acres of the lands to the Co-op Housing Federation of B.C.

However, in September, after a feasibility study was done, the federation was “fully committed to other initiatives at the time,” and as such, the land wasn’t allocated to them.

Council recently established a non-market housing land task force in 2024, and, at the recent Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) conference, started advocacy efforts with introductory conversations with senior government representatives around local housing opportunities on federal and provincial lands.

"The mandate of the lands task force was to connect with decision makers at both the provincial and federal levels following the recent announcements that surplus government lands in B.C. communities will be considered for housing projects,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The UBCM Convention provided Vernon with the access we needed to share our housing package and engage directly with those driving policy.”