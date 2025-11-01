283829
280415
Vernon News  

Downtown Vernon Halloween Treat Trail brought children of all ages to the city centre

Halloween Treat Trail

Darren Handschuh - Oct 31, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 581394

Organized by the Downtown Vernon Association, the popular event featured princesses, dinosaurs, super heroes and all manner of Halloween fun.

Downtown businesses handed out thousands of pieces of candy during the two-hour long event.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Vernon News

275997