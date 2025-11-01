Vernon News
Downtown Vernon Halloween Treat Trail brought children of all ages to the city centre
Halloween Treat Trail
Photo: Darren Handschuh
Despite the gloomy weather, hundreds of children from all ages put on their best costumes to take part in the annual Halloween Treat Trail.
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Darren Handschuh Photo: Darren Handschuh Photo: Darren Handschuh Photo: Darren Handschuh Photo: Darren Handschuh Photo: Darren Handschuh
Hundreds of children along with their parents took part in the annual Treat Trail Friday.
Organized by the Downtown Vernon Association, the popular event featured princesses, dinosaurs, super heroes and all manner of Halloween fun.
Downtown businesses handed out thousands of pieces of candy during the two-hour long event.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Ellen isn't leaving the UKEntertainment - 6:26 pm
- Epstein and Woody AllenEntertainment - 6:26 pm
- Setbacks for Team CanadaWinter Olympics - 6:22 pm
- Packed schedule for KSOKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Board game night for youthOsoyoos - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
4610 20 Street
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,000
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Xena Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net