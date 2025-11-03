Vernon News

Armstrong's annual Christmas light up event takes place Nov. 28

Light the Night in Armstrong

Photo: Pexels Get ready to Light the Night in Armstrong. The annual Downtown Light Up takes place Nov. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring live music, crafts, family activities, a community mural and the Light Up Your Storefront Contest, with community voting and prizes.

Chamber Bucks is also returning to encourage people to do some shopping and support local merchants.

Businesses are invited to host a small festive activity, craft, or interactive experience to create a warm, engaging downtown experience.

Activity ideas include letters to Santa, ornament or cookie decorating stations, arts and crafts, mini games, giveaways and specials.

New this year is the Night the Light Passport where participants can collect stamps from participating businesses as they explore downtown, encouraging engagement and rewarding customers for visiting multiple locations.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has lots of lights available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis.,

Email [email protected] by Nov. 12 to be included in promotions, the passport, the activity map or to help sponsor the event.

