Vernon News

Kenny vs. Spenny comedy duo bringing their hijinks to Vernon

'Highly offensive' comedy

Photo: Contributed Kenny vs. Spenny will be at the Status Nightclub on Nov. 7.

Known for their outrageous competition, humiliations and laughter, the Canadian duo Kenny and Spenny will be bringing their comedy to Vernon.

The duo will be live at Status Nightclub Friday, Nov. 7.

First bursting onto the scene in 2003, Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice's comedy television series Kenny Vs. Spenny spanned six season, 86 episodes and was nominated for Canadian Comedy and Gemini Awards.

The childhood best friends competed against one another in a series of challenges, with the loser suffering a humiliation chosen by the winner.

The dichotomous personalities of the two to a falling out after their final show in 2010. However, they reconciled in 2014 and has since been globetrotting to bring their crass and highly offensive comedy from the screen to a live audience.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning an hour later. The two-hour event is 19 plus, and tickets can be purchased here.