Regional District of North Okanagan ordered to pay more for land expropriated for Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A property that was expropriated for the Okanagan Rail Trail by the RDNO was undervalued, said a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Owners of a small property on the Kalamalka Lake waterfront will be receiving additional payment from the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), after they undervalued the property and expropriated it for the Okanagan Rail Trail.

In a detailed, 143-paragraph judgement, the B.C. Supreme Court found that the RDNO’s advance payment in 2019 of $170,000 for the 0.54 acre property was far below fair market value. The judge pegged the lands worth at $516,000, recognizing its unique waterfront exposure, but also the significant challenges in developing it.

The irregularly shaped parcel of land has 636 feet of shoreline, but is narrow, and is subject to riparian setback rules that limit construction. Any new building would have required multiple approvals from the District of Coldstream, which controlled zoning and building permits.

The land was owned by Anita Galloway and Kalview Estates Ltd., a Galloway family company that subdivided the larger parent parcel in the 1980s as part of the Graystone Drive area. Galloway purchased the remaining lot in 2007 for $87,000, intending to build a single-family home, private park or moorage.

Photo: Contributed The Graystone Drive development was subdivided by the Kalview Estates company, which also owned the lakefront property in question.

In 2015, the RDNO and its partners, the City of Kelowna and District of Lake Country, bought the adjacent rail corridor to create the Okanagan Rail Trail. That same year, the Galloways renewed a 10-year lease over the property in question. However, the RDNO told the Galloways that it would not be renewing the lease after 2025, citing a need to preserve the corridor for future transportation use. This restriction sharply reduced the property’s development potential, according to the Galloways.

The RDNO expropriated the land in February 2019, relying on a 2017 appraisal to set the $170,000 payment.

Both sides presented expert appraisals at trial. The RDNO’s appraiser valued the land at $280,000, citing high servicing and access costs. The Galloways’ expert placed it at $580,000, assuming a two-storey home could be built within environmental limits.

The judge landed at a $516,0000 estimate, ordering RDNO to pay the plaintiffs $346,000, after accounting for the the $170,000 advance in 2019.

Claims for additional damages and lost development opportunity were dismissed.