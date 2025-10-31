Vernon News

BC Wildfire Service allows open burning, but rules must be followed

Open burning allowed

Photo: Pixabay The BC Wildfire Service has given clearance for open burning, but there are still rules people need to follow.

The BC Wildfire Service has given clearance for open burning, but there are still rules people need to follow.

On Friday morning, the BX Swan Lake Fire Department was called to a grass fire by a concerned resident, but after attending the scene, fire crews determined the homeowner was doing everything right and there was no cause for alarm.

BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said even though the BCWS has given the green light to open burning, people need a permit which can be obtained through the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Wacey said the free permit will come with a list of rules and regulations that must be followed.

“The 31st of October is the start of the burning season right up to the 30th of April, as long as the venting is good,” said Wacey. The venting index can be found on the RDNO website.

“In British Columbia, burning activities are guided by the Venting Index, which measures how effectively weather conditions disperse smoke and pollutants. A favourable index of 55 or higher indicates that smoke will rise and disperse properly. Burning only during 'good' venting conditions not only complies with the local bylaw but also helps protect the air quality for everyone in the community,” said a post on the RDNO website.

Wacey said people must also ensure they are not burning prohibited material, a list of which can also be found on the RDNO website.

Wacey said there has been “pretty good” precipitation over the past few days so he has no major concerns about people burning as long as they follow the rules.

People should also check with their local municipality to see if open burning is allowed in their area as each can set their own restrictions on open burning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Fire Chief David Lind said applications for open burning can be made to the department during regular business hours.

There are conditions required to qualify for a burning permit as outlined in the Fire Services Bylaw.