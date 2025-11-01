Vernon News

Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band performed for almost 40 years

Piping, drumming, dancing

Today's trip down Memory Lane leaves the North Okanagan and heads to Alberta.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has footage of the 1954 Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band Rockies Tour with performances in Lake Louise, Banff, Calgary and Edmonton.

Arseneault has taken the grainy footage, donated by descendants of Horace Foote, and converted it to a higher-quality 4K digital format

“In February 1946, Hilma Foote approached her father, Horace, with an idea to form an all-girls pipe band,” said Arseneault. “Hilma had been studying the bagpipes for several years under instructor William Barrie, and her passion inspired her father, a seasoned drummer and former drum major with local pipe bands, to support the initiative.”

In December 1947, her dream became a reality when a group of 17 girls, aged 14 to 18, debuted at Vernon’s Rotary Ice Carnival.

While the group had no formal name at the time, Hilma’s mother suggested adding “McIntosh” as a nod to the region’s apple-growing industry.

The band was made up of pipers and drummers. Members also learned traditional Highland dances, including the Highland Fling and Sword Dance.

“These performances added a dynamic cultural element to their appearances and helped round out their training,” Arseneault said.

By the summer of 1948, the band had become a valued part of the community and performed across British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States at parades, festivals, sporting events, dinners, and competitions.

“In 1949 they were invited to the fledgling Western Command Trades Training Camp at the Vernon Military Camp, later known as Vernon Army Cadet Camp to be the camp’s band as there was no official cadet band yet. The McIntosh Girls’ Pipe Band would continue to perform in the role until 1954 when the British Columbia Regt Cadet Corps Band took over the role,” said Arseneault who was involved with the camp and local cadet movement for more than 35 years.

The band also played for visiting dignitaries and celebrities including performances for then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Kamloops in 1951, and for Prime Minister John Diefenbaker in Vernon in 1958.

Throughout the early years, the Foote family remained deeply involved, Hilma served as pipe major until 1959, Horace as director and chaperone, and Mrs. Foote assisted with travel and uniforms.

In 1959, the Footes stepped away from their roles, and Malcolm McCulloch took over as director. His company, McCulloch’s Aerated Waters, became the band’s sponsor.

“Despite its success, changing competition formats and declining interest led to the group’s dissolution in 1985. A reunion was organized in 1995 by former members. The McIntosh Girls’ Pipe Band Society continued to meet to oversee the use of remaining funds, which were directed toward supporting local musicians,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

- with files from Francois Arseneault