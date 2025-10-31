Vernon News

District of Coldstream seeking feedback for Official Community Plan

OCP review in Coldstream

Photo: File photo A new OCP bylaw is expected to be enacted in Coldstream. The public will have a chance to voice their concerns.

Coldstream officials are seeking feedback on the Official Community plan (OCP).

A public hearing will be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Coldstream city hall, 9901 Kalamalka Rd., to consider the adoption of the new OCP.

The plan will provide a long-term overall vision for growth and change for the community.

Among the revisions include:

Compliance with provincial requirements from the Homes for People Plan, including Bill 44,

Establishment of a Wildfire Protection Development Permit area for projects in fire interface zones,

Identification of lands suitable for future housing development subject to provincial infrastructure funding.

Written comments/concerns can be sent to [email protected], or they can be mailed or dropped off at 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream, B.C., V1B 1L6.

You can also provide comments via Zoom during the public hearing.

To view the bylaw, click here, or email [email protected] for more information.