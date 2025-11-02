Vernon News

Local tracking expert passes knowledge on to Vernon Search and Rescue

The lost art of tracking

Photo: VSAR Members of Vernon Search and Rescue were taught valuable tracking skills recently.

A local wildlife expert made a guest appearance with Vernon Search and Rescue this week to teach the the art of tracking.

Vernon wilderness and tracking expert Pete Wise, who retired from VSAR in 2024 after 60 years with the volunteer agency, joined forces with BC Tracking Association Instructor Brian Stainsby from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to share their knowledge and expertise about a the age-old skill of tracking a person through the wilderness with only the smallest of soil disturbances to guide them.

“These gentlemen offered our team a brief orientation into the history and evolution of tracking in BC SAR, why and when to use trackers, clue and sign awareness, how to draw signature prints, using a tracking stick, how to follow sign, and how to record, isolate and protect that sign,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“This is not a skill that comes to the faint of heart or to those that give up easily. Rather, it is a game of chess with a million-piece jigsaw puzzle thrown in for good measure. It's a lifetime pursuit that requires patience, practice, and an ability to read tea leaves certainly doesn't hurt. And these gentlemen do an exceptional job of showing it off and making it look easy.”

The skill of tracking plays a vital role in search and rescue to help locate a missing person.