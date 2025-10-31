Vernon News

Armstrong property taxes set to rise 24.5 per cent by 2029

Photo: City of Armstrong Armstrong residents will see their taxes increase year-over by over five per cent.

Property taxes are going up in Armstrong.

At its meeting Monday, Oct. 27, council approved the city’s 2025–2029 financial plan, which projects an average annual property tax increase of 5.6 per cent through 2029.

That means total tax revenues are expected to rise from $4.05 million in 2025 to $5.04 million by 2029, a cumulative increase of 24.5 per cent.

According to the report, the city anticipates generating $285,000 in revenue over expenses in 2025, climbing to $1.13 million in 2026 and peaking at $2.25 million in 2028.

“The City of Armstrong has determined that a municipal tax increase of 4.8 per cent is necessary every year to ensure sufficient funds are available to replace road and drainage infrastructure in accordance with the City’s long-range infrastructure replacement plan,” said the report. "The additional revenue associated with the annual tax increase will be transferred to the City’s Roads and Drainage Reserve.”

Tax increases are also coming for policing. The report stated that a $35,000 total hike from the taxpayers is necessary every year for the ”police tax levy to achieve the goal of fully funding annual policing costs from this levy.”

Council approved the financial plan unanimously.