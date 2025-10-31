Vernon News

Two men charged with kidnapping in relation to alleged Armstrong incident

Photo: Castanet file photo An incident in Armstrong has led to kidnapping charges being laid to a Kamloops and Vernon resident.

Franjo Robert Anthony Beg and Cameron Jewett are each charged with one count of kidnapping stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place on Oct. 7.

Details of the allegations are protected by a court-ordered publication ban. Beg was released on bail following a hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday.

Beg is due back in court on Nov. 27 for arraignment, while Jewett is set to appear for his bail hearing on Nov. 27.