Redback spider, relative of black widow spider, spotted in Vernon

Spider has a nasty bite

Photo: Bruce Gregory Bruce Gregory spotted what may be an Australian Redback spider in Vernon earlier this year.

Today's Bug of the Week fits perfectly with Halloween.

It is creepy, crawly, scary looking and packs one heck of a bite.

Bruce Gregory came across the multi-legged critter earlier this year at his Vernon East Hill home.

“We have many black widows here, but this one’s a bit different,” Gregory wrote in an email.

And he was not far off.

A Google search of “black spider with a red stripe” turns up all sorts of information on the critter.

The redback spider, also known as the Australian black widow, is a species of highly venomous spider believed to originate in the Land Down Under.

The arachnids have spread beyond their homeland and has been found in packing crates in the United States with colonies outside Australia including Japan, New Zealand and parts of Europe.

The adult female has the well-known hour glass figure on her abdomen, but also a red stripe on her bulbous back end.

And this arachnid has some serious venom, causing extreme pain that can spread near the bite area for up to 24 hours.

It can also induce sweating, rashes, nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure in its victims. There are even cases of the bite being fatal in severe cases, but those cases are very rare.

The redback feasts on a wide range of insects, including other spiders, and has even taken down small lizards in its native Australia.

The redback prefers dry, sheltered spaces such as sheds and the undersides of play equipment.