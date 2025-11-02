Vernon News

City of Enderby will be closing some roads for a capital works project

Residents are being advised the City of Enderby will be closing some roads for a capital works project.

From Nov. 3 to 7, officials will close the parking lot north of city hall, however the smaller parking lot immediately to the east will remain open.

There will also be an intermittent closure of Mill Avenue between Belvedere Street and George Street as well as managed traffic flow on Highway 97A.

Emergency responders, solid waste collection vehicles, and school buses will be assisted by traffic control persons to pass through the Mill Avenue work zone when it is closed.

Other traffic should route to Hubert Avenue or Knight Avenue.