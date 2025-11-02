Vernon News

Atlantic Ballet Theatre at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 8

Ballet coming to Vernon

The acclaimed Moncton-based Atlantic Ballet Theatre will kick off the first of four Spotlight Season’s Dance Series at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The first-ever stage adaptation of the Wolastoq tale PISUWIN takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Co-created by Atlantic Ballet’s award-winning artistic director, and one of Canada’s most prolific choreographers, Igor Dobrovolskiy; and Nipahtuwet Naka Wespahtuwet Paul, a Wolastoqiyik multi-disciplinary artist with the Sitansisk First Nation, PISUWIN is set to the soaring, ethereal score by double Polaris Prize and JUNO Award-winning Jeremy Dutcher, with the Neqotkuk First Nation.

A classically-trained Canadian Indigenous tenor, composer, musicologist, performer and activist, Dutcher and his trio, will perform live and in concert four days later at the VDPAC, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

PISUWIN, based on a Wolastoq tale, is a multidisciplinary piece centred on the premise that greed and alienation makes the entire world unbalanced and diseased, as told through the Wolastoq people’s connection to Spirit.

Sip (“Sib”) is the water, who gives life to Olomi, (“Ul’me”) and they are bound together in their inter-dependence and love for one another — using the imagery of a rope that connects them.

Machant, (“Mah-jah-Hant”), a greed monster, wants to consume Sip for its own power, creating a world of fear and emptiness for Olomi, who is then thrust into the industrial world where they try to learn how to “survive” in this new way. But it only makes them more isolated, lonely, sick, and sad. In order to find their way back to healthy balance, Olomi will have to defeat Machant.

Electronic sound, industrial landscapes, and digital projection, juxtaposed with Wolastoq visual motifs of the spiritual and natural world, create the Indigenous cosmology within which the story takes place.

The guest principal dancer is Métis choreographer and performer Jera Wolfe from Tkaronto (Toronto), who gives a gorgeous and unforgettable performance as Olomi, who eventually must find the strength and empowerment to fight back against “the monster.”

“PISUWIN features eight dancers and is rooted in ballet, with the choreography telling a clear and deeply moving story that is easy to understand - even without a programme’s scene by scene synopsis,” said a press release from the VDPAC. “However, it also feels very much of our time and place, divorced, or liberated from the more formalized and traditional European ballets, and blends-in Indigenous storytelling, re-defining this classical form for a diverse, savvy and contemporary audience.

PISUWIN asks ‘Why does the water no longer quench our thirst?’ and pushes us to confront our greed and alienation, while inspiring us to take a different path; one of connection, community, and wholeness. Ultimately, PISUWIN is a story of Hope.”

Tickets are $49 for adult, $45 for members and seniors and $35 for students, 25 and under). Visit or Contact VDPAC’s Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.