Hailed as a pillar of the community, longtime coach dies of cancer
Popular coach passes away
A pillar in the Vernon sports community has passed away.
After a brief battle with cancer, Darren Zupp died on Oct. 12.
Zupp was known to many in the community for coaching hockey, baseball, lacrosse and soccer as well as his on-ice officiating.
Born on December 20, 1961, in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Zupp died in his sleep, while on an Alaskan cruise with his family.
An obituary posted to Facebook said Zupp was “a constant source of strength, kindness, and leadership. Darren believed that the quality of life was far more important than its length, and he lived each day to the fullest right to the end — as a loyal husband, devoted father, loving son, caring brother, proud uncle, and true friend.”
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at The Vernon Alliance Church on 43rd Avenue.
“If Darren coached you in hockey, ball, lacrosse, or soccer, please feel free to wear your jersey to the service and bring your hockey stick if you played with him or he coached you, so we can do a tap out, as a final farewell,” the obituary said. “Members of Civic Arena “SECTION B FANS” don’t be shy to heckle Darren for one last time. And to all the referees and fellow linesmen, please wear your honorary stripes.”
