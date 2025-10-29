Vernon News
Vernon duplex catches fire on 20th Street
Crews extinguish fire
Photo: Contributed
Vernon Fire Services are currently on 44th Ave extinguishing a fire
UPDATE: 6:00 P.M.
Vernon fire crews have extinguished a fire that broke out on 44th Ave.
Traffic is now open.
ORIGINAL: 2:50 P.M.
A fire has broken out at a home in Vernon.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews are currently responding to the blaze in the 4400 block of 20th Street.
Three fire trucks are on scene, and have contained the blaze to two units of a duplex.
RCMP has blocked off traffic on 44th Ave.
"We are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely and efficiently," said the city.
"Traffic is restricted in the area, and there will be significant emergency activity in the vicinity."
Photo: Darren Handschuh
Vernon fire crews are scene of a structure fire at 4407 20th St.
