Power restored to 2,100 residents in Coldstream, Vernon

Photo: Contributed Crews are on scene for a power outage in Coldstream

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.

Power is back to normal, as crews have fixed the outage.

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

A motor vehicle incident in Coldstream has impacted power for thousands.

According to BC Hydro, 2,131 residents are affected by the outage. Residents north of Cosens Bay Road, east of College Drive, west of Buchanan Road and south of Pottery Road.

Power has been off since 2:25 p.m. Crews are currently on scene.