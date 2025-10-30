Vernon News

Dancing with the Vernon Stars raises $150,000 for hospice care

Photo: Contributed Dancing with the Vernon Stars raised $150,000 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is celebrating a successful Dancing with the Vernon Stars gala, which raised more than $150,000 to support local end-of-life care.

Held on Oct. 18, the event brought together local stars, exceptional entertainment and the generous community of the North Okanagan to helps fund the NOHS.

Only 54 per cent of operational costs for hospice beds are covered by government funding, making donations vital to support the community in having access to compassionate end of life care.

The event featured 24 dancers, both couples and teams, for the first time to create an energetic evening of entertainment and community spirit.

“We are so grateful for the incredible community support,” said executive director Megan Cox. “Every step on that dance floor helps ensure dignity, comfort and support for individuals and families in their final chapter.”

Planning is already underway for next year’s event. To take part or get involved, visit nohs.ca or contact [email protected]