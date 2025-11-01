Vernon News

Two new trees planned for Coldstream Cenotaph

New trees for cenotaph

Photo: Google Street View Two large box elder trees at the entrance to Cenotaph Park in Coldstream were heavily pruned last summer as they were encroaching on power lines.

New greenery is planned for the Coldstream Cenotaph and it won't cost taxpayers a dime.

BC Hydro’s contractor carried out tree trimming around power lines throughout Coldstream to protect electrical infrastructure.

“While the box elders are still healthy, they’ll continue to grow into the power lines. Because of this, council has approved a plan for BC Hydro to remove the two trees and replace them with more suitable species — likely Honey Locust or Azur Maple — that won’t interfere with the lines,” said a press release from Coldstream.

The new trees will be planted eight to 10 feet farther away from the power lines “and should grow quickly to provide shade again within a few years.”

BC Hydro will cover all costs for removing and replacing the trees.