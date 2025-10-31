Vernon News

Coldstream Director of Corporate Administration awarded the prestigious Certified Municipal Clerk designation

Photo: District of Coldstream Acting Mayor Jeremy Levy presents Nicole Cressman, Coldstream Director of Corporate Administration, with the Certified Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Nicole Cressman, Coldstream Director of Corporate Administration, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

At the last council meeting, acting Mayor Jeremy Levy presented Cressman with her certificate in acknowledgment of her “dedication to professional excellence and service to the community.”

The CMC program is designed to enhance the knowledge, skills and job performance of municipal clerks in both small and large municipalities.

“To earn the designation, candidates must complete significant educational components, accumulate professional experience points and commit to upholding the IIMC Code of Ethics,” said a press release from Coldstream.

The Certified Municipal Clerk designation is recognized internationally as a mark of excellence and accomplishment in the field of municipal administration.

“Cressman’s commitment to continuous learning and ethical governance exemplifies the values that drive the District’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery,” the release said.